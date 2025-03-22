USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Holdings Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,150.52. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $27.27 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $515.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

