Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Valaris by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 1.7 %

Valaris stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.16. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Get Our Latest Report on VAL

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.