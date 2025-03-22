VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $42.58 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

