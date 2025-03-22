Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $77.35 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

