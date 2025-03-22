Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,880 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.30. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

