Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 304.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

