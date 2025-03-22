Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.