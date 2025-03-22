Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.12 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.41). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.32), with a volume of 699,682 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

