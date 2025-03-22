VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 591.51 ($7.64) and traded as low as GBX 537.80 ($6.94). VP shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.30), with a volume of 2,318 shares.

VP Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £213.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.51.

Insider Activity

In other VP news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington acquired 2,500 shares of VP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,367.33). Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

