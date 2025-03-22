Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.70 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $452.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

