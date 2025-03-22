What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Williams-Sonoma Q3 Earnings?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.93.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

