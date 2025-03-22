Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $11.35. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 2,968 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.41.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.23%.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
