XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday.

Get XOMA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XOMA

XOMA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.