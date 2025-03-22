Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,494 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of NMI by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 139,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of NMI by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 173,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

