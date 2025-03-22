Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 165 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $332.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.43. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.