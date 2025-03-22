Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 180 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Integer were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 17.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Integer by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

