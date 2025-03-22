Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,970 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $34.42 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.