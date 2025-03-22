Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,491 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PNTG opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

