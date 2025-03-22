Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,208 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Huntsman by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

