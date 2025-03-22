Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 105,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $108.01 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.