Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 45.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.21%.

