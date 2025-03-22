Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,436 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

FCF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

