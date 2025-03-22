Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,392 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 29,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at $85,132,551.54. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

