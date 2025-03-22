Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,831 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OII shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

