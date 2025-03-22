Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.