Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,457,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DV opened at $14.06 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.