Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $755,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.53 and its 200-day moving average is $275.64. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $339.77.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

