Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $764,000 Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,095,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

