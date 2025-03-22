Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $767,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $83.49 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

