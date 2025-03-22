Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $768,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 297.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $182,089.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,497.52. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.12. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

