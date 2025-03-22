Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $808,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,957,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,701,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 438,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BTG opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.