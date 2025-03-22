Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,946 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

