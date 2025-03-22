Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,442 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. The trade was a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

