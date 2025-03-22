Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 504 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

