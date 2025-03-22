Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 38.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

