Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

