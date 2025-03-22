Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $797,000 Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Life360 by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,712.12. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,549 in the last three months.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Life360
Life360 Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIF opened at $38.12 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Life360 Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.