203,809 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 203,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000.

RBUF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

