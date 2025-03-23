218,714 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 154.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after buying an additional 897,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,144 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,133 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,117,000. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $29.55 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.