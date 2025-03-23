2,700 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.