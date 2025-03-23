2,841 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.