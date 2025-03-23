3,138 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $91.31 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

