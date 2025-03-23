3,417 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG) Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Profile
