3,417 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG) Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF Profile

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call & Growth ETF (RYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Russell 2000 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of value of the portfolio. RYLG was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

