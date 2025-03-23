5,900 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Bought by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,139,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HYG stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

