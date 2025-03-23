ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (ABVX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ABVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp raised ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $7.38 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 424,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

