Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.9 %

ACTG opened at $3.42 on Friday. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

