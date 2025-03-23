Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $82.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

