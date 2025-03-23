Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $5.22

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.87 to $5.22 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

