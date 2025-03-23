agilon health’s (AGL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.
AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
