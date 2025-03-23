Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $338.00 to $351.00. The stock had previously closed at $253.55, but opened at $261.82. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $274.34, with a volume of 692,627 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.69.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
